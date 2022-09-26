Charles Michael “Mike” Henderson, 59, of Tipton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home.

Mike was born in Tipton on Sept. 28, 1962, to Charles William and Mary Jane (Evans) Henderson. He first married Sherry Katherine Gibson on May 14, 1983 and they were married for 21 years until her passing on June 5, 2004. He later married Stacey Ann Cobbs on Feb. 14, 2012 and she survives.

Mike worked in sales for Warner Bodies in Elwood. He loved fishing, farming, hunting and coin collecting. He attended many flea markets and auctions throughout the area. Above all else, Mike was a family man and loved being a grandpa.

Survivors besides his wife, Stacey, include four children, William Michael Henderson and wife Amanda of Tipton, Brittany Nichole Henderson, Brittany Marie Freeman and husband Paul of Lafayette and Trevor Lee McKenzie and wife Maddison, also of Lafayette.

Mike is also survived by his siblings, Ellen Lucille Jacobs and husband David of Sanford, N.C., Jean Ann Elmore of North Vernon, Perry Cobbs of Frankfort, Jamie Cobbs and wife Cyndy of Minnesota and Dale Cobbs and wife Elizabeth of Frankfort; and his mothers-in-law, Lucy Waters and Joyce Cunningham, who live in Frankfort.

Mike has 11 grandchildren, Jesse McKenzie, Luke Henderson, Logan Henderson, Trinity Smith, Amelia Freeman, Corrine Freeman, Trestin Stiner, Ivory Phelps, Layla Bennington, Riley Bennington and Conner Bennington.

Funeral services for Mike were on Monday, Sept. 19, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with David Jacobs presiding and burial followed in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.