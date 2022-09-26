SHIPSHEWANA – Betty Jean Saff, 66, of Shipshewana, died at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at home.

She was born on May 28, 1956, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Louis Elmer and Hazel Jean (Phillips) Short. On Oct. 10, 2009, at Stone Lake, she married Theodore “Ted” A. Saff, he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are two sons, Chad Lane of Kimmell and Eric Lane of Goshen; two daughters, Holly Lane of Auburn and Sarah Lane of Elkhart; eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and a sister, Sherry Ann Combs-Mottweiler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Matthew Combs and William Louis Short.

Betty had worked for 20 years at Coachmen Industries in Middlebury and had also worked in the restaurant industry both waitressing and as a cook. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. She enjoyed spending time outdoors whether at the shooting range or at deer camp where her and her husband would often stay for a week.

There will be one hour visitation prior to the 11 a.m. memorial service on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.

Memorials may be given to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.