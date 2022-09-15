Victor Henry Plumer Jr. was called into glory on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Born in Elwood on July 31, 1943, Vic was the second of five children born to Victor Plumer Sr. and Helen (Gall) Plumer of Tipton. He grew up on Oak Street in Tipton and attended St. John’s Catholic School from elementary through junior high school.

We would be lying if we didn’t say he was a bit mischievous in his youth. There are rumors of antics involving smoking corn silks that accidentally burned down the family garage, a banner hung from the local law enforcement establishment, bicycles stacked one on top of the other and joyriding with friends in his 1930 Model A Ford.

Upon graduation from Tipton High, he worked his first job at Ross & Doggett’s Body Shop which started his career of Auto Frame Repair. Shortly thereafter, he met the love of his life, Jennie Lee Reichel at A Ring Bring’s Pizza, her father’s pizza shop. Following Jennie’s graduation, Vic joined her in Indianapolis and they were married at St. Mark Catholic Church in 1966. They bought a house and filled it with love, two daughters, Amy and Shana, and a sweet dog named, Mindy. He was surrounded by girls and couldn’t have been a better girl dad. He taught his girls to think for themselves, to use a screwdriver, to be resourceful and to serve and care well for others.

His love for Jennie was evident and they made a great team for 56 years of marriage. They married young and basically grew up together. They loved one another deeply, supported each other in every endeavor and shared in every responsibility. Vic was her loyal, steady rock and she was his Sweetie Pie. They loved traveling and went to Ireland, England, Australia, New Zealand and for their 50th anniversary traversed the United States on a long drive to California, New Mexico and Arizona where they experienced national parks, hot air balloons and other adventures along the way.

Vic loved sledding and could be counted on to join in the winter fun with the neighborhood kids, his own children and later his grandkids. Speaking of grandkids, he really loved his, and they are the best around. He taught all of his grandchildren to drive, mostly because he had nerves of steel and gasped considerably less than their parents. He loved helping them with projects, attending school events, taking them for milkshakes (He liked milkshakes, too!) and being around them as much as possible.

During the course of his life,, he worked at Nankivell and Weise Buick; owned his own shop, Donrich Body Repair with a couple of friends for several years; and then worked for Ray Skillman Ford where he retired in 2013 after 20 years of service.

Running was a longtime hobby. He ran the Indianapolis 500 Mini-Marathon 27 times. He ran with both of his daughters, his sons-in-law and many friends over the years. He also ran two full marathons and countless 10K’s. He kept bees, enjoyed metalworking, grilling and never turned down a bowl of ice cream or piece of raspberry pie.

Vic definitely had a servant’s heart. He could fix just about anything and would readily help family, his church and anyone who needed something he was able to do. He was active in his church, Center United Methodist, as a greeter, delivered meals to the homeless every Tuesday and remodeled, cleaned and repaired wherever needed.

The pandemic gave Vic and Jennie an unexpected gift of two uninterrupted years of quality time together, and they truly liked each other’s company. ALS came as a shock and progressed very quickly. He never complained. Vic knew he was loved. He loved the life he had, loved the people around him and ultimately knew that he was saved by his Lord, Jesus Christ.

Vic is survived by his wife, Jennie (Reichel) Plumer; two children, Amy (Plumer) and Richard Clough and Shana (Plumer) and Jim Hoffman; sisters, Jane (Plumer) Olsen and Margaret (Plumer) Romo; and brother, Gary Plumer. He loved all of his family, but was especially proud of his grandchildren, Ian Clough, Zach Clough, Elizabeth Hoffman, Rachel Hoffman and Jacob Hoffman.

We will miss his gentle spirit and his quiet strength and will draw comfort from the many sweet memories of his joy, peace, patience and kindness that he lived out every day.

A visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 5445 Bluff Rd., in Indianapolis with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following at 6 p.m. the Sanctuary.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association Indiana Chapter, PO Box 56023, Indianapolis, IN 46256, donate.in.als.org or Centered Around Christ (a mission for the homeless) in care of Center United Methodist Church, 5445 Bluff Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227.