KOKOMO – John Dudley Massey II, age 77, of Kokomo, passed away at Community Howard Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on Nov. 11, 1944, in Elwood, to his parents, John D. Massey and Ethel A. (Koonz) Massey. On June 17, 1972, John married the love of his life, Joyce Crosby. They shared 50 years of marriage and built a beautiful life together.

John was a graduate of Windfall High School, class of 1962. He retired from Chrysler after working there for 36 years. John started working at 15 years old after his dad passed away. He took on the role of helping to provide for his family, something many young men in his circumstance would not have done. Working from such a young age instilled an amazing work ethic in him. He was very detail oriented and tedious in his work to make certain it was done to his liking.

In John’s free time, he enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to hunt for mushrooms, deer, trap muskrat and other fur animals, tanning their hides. He also loved to go searching for arrowheads. When he found enough, he would make his children beautiful shadowboxes to display them. He would share his love of fishing as well as fly fishing with his family. He enjoyed the task of getting everyone’s poles lined and ready to go.

After retirement, he spent a lot of his time making jewelry. He was incredibly artistic, he also enjoyed coloring in books. John was so kindhearted. He was loved by everyone that knew him. He was a man of few words but when he spoke, you better listen! He will be greatly missed but his legacy of hard work, kind heart and love for the outdoors will live for generations to come.

Those left to carry on John’s legacy of love are his wife, Joyce Massey; children, Tracy McPhearson, John Massey III and Brant (Melisa Edwards); grandchildren, Corey (Brittany Randle) Massey, Shelby McPhearson, Nathan (Brittany Anderson) Massey, Zach (Danielle) Massey, Erika (Danny) Tate, Jessika Spray, Nick Massey and Jared (Emily) Massey; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Astrid, Lennon, Bailey Lane, Elijah, Kamden, Maddie, Mason, Meredith, Willow, Violet Lane and another blessing on the way; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, John and Ethel Massey; son, Lane Massey; son-in-law, Bret McPhearson; and siblings, Joan Cyphers and Virginia Massey.

A funeral service celebrating John’s life will be on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Carl Roudebush officiating.

A visitation for family and friends will take place Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Massey family in their time of need.

