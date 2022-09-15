Betty Jane Smith, age 92, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Community Hospital in Anderson.

She was born in Morgantown, W.Vir., on Sept. 21, 1929, the daughter of the late James and Emma (Kiernan) Birtcher. On Aug. 16, 1969, she married Sherman “Orvial” Smith and they shared 36 years of marriage together before he passed away on Aug. 9, 2005.

Betty retired from Brockway Glass after several years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed reading, genealogy, crafting, coin collecting and was a Master Gardener. She especially loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren.

Betty is survived by four loving daughters, Beverly Martin of Anderson, Frances L. of Elwood, Deborah (Nathan) Hale of Alexandria and Barbara (Steve) Stanley of Summitville; five sons, Lowell Smith of Florida, Ronald (Kathy) Smith of Gas City, Howard Smith of Kokomo, Harold (Darlene) Smith of Frankton and Christopher (Cindy Reed) Farley of Hawaii; 40 grandchildren; and a wealth of great and great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two daughters, Caroline Mullins and Charlotte Leland; two sons, Charles Farley and Donald Smith; grandchildren, Andrew Stanley, Melissa Hobbs and Daniel Latecki; son-in-law, Robert Martin; four brothers, James, Calvin, George and Jack Birtcher; and three sisters, Lillian Shostek, Isadore Hall and Eleanor McGinnis.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

Funeral service celebrating Betty’s life will be at 1p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood VFW.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.coe