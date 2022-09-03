Trojans lose players to injuries, game to Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Tri-Central not only lost its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener to Sheridan, 54-7, here on Friday night, the Trojans also lost a pair of players to injuries.

Senior two-way starter Gabe Fowler suffered a dislocated shoulder in the second quarter and sophomore defensive back Jaiton Archer to a leg injury in the third quarter. Neither player returned to action. A couple of other Trojans were dinged up and spent time with TC trainer Carrie Shortridge during the course of the game.

The Trojans did not get off to a good start as they had miscues on three of their first four plays of the game and had to burn a timeout. Sheridan then moved the ball down the field and had a touchdown called back because of offensive pass interference. Archer nearly intercepted Sheridan’s Caleb Alexander on third down and Hunter Gray broke up Alexander’s fourth-down pass attempt and the Trojans took over at their own 15.

Two plays later, Felix Perez dropped back and threw deep down field to an open John Jimenez-Vazquez for an 87-yard touchdown pass. Jimenez-Vazquez then kicked the PAT and TC led 7-0 at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter.

Sheridan scored the final 56 points of the contest to celebrate an HHC and homecoming win. The Blackhawks immediately countered Perez’s TD pass with a 61-yard TD run by Zach Bales, who then kicked the PAT to knot the score at 7-7 with 4:47 remaining in the opening quarter. Bales’ 32-yard run put the hosts up 13-7 at the 9:44 mark of the second quarter. Alexander’s 26-yard TD pass to Evan Grinstead extended the lead to 19-7 with 6:14 remaining in the first half. Peyton Cross’ eight-yard TD run and two-point PAT run pushed Sheridan’s lead to 27-7 at the half.

The lead was 35-7 less than a minute into the second half as Alexander completed a 33-yard scoring strike to Keegan Hampton and Cross had the PAT run. Trent DeCraene’s 1-yard TD run came with 7:13 remaining in the third period, and Mason Robinson’s 12-yard TD pass to Chance Spencer made it a running clock the rest of the contest. The PAT kick put the Blackhawks up 48-7.

Sheridan’s final touchdown came late in the fourth quarter and after the Blackhawks recovered a Trojan fumble. Owen Bell scored the TD on a short run.

The loss drops TC to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in the conference. The Trojans host undefeated Clinton Prairie (3-0) next Friday, while Sheridan (2-1, 2-0 HHC) travels to Delphi next Friday.