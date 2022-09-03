Carter scores 4 TDs in Tipton’s 34-21 win at Twin Lakes

MONTICELLO — Eli Carter ran for nearly 300 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Tipton to a 34-21 victory over Twin Lakes in Friday night’s high school football game here.

The Blue Devil senior running back carried the ball 31 times for 285 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a five-yard TD reception and completed a four-yard pass to quarterback Vince Hoover. And if that wasn’t enough, he also had five solo tackles and two assists.

Carter’s first TD of the night came on a 31-yard run at the 9:20 mark of the first quarter. Dakota Foerg’s PAT put the Blue Devils up 7-0. Foerg converted 4 of 5 PATs for the game. Twin Lakes knotted the score at 7-all when quarterback Gavin Businger connected with Anthony McFadden on a 10-yard touchdown pass, and Ethan Need kicked the PAT with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils scored twice in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead into halftime. Calvin Condict’s nine-yard jaunt into the end zone broke the tie and put Tipton on top, 14-7, for good. Condict’s TD came with 10:37 remaining in the second quarter. Carter’s second TD run came

from two yards out and sent the Blue Devils into halftime with a 21-7 lead.

Carter’s third touchdown of the night came at the 5:09 mark of the third quarter and was a four-yard run that extended Tipton’s lead to 27-7. His five-yard TD reception from Hoover upped the lead to 34-7 just five seconds into the fourth quarter.

Twin Lakes managed to score on a pair of touchdown runs by running back Saige Brandt. Brandt’s first TD run covered 10 yards and the second 42 yards to account for the 34-21 final. Brandt finished his night with 22 carries for 144 yards. As a team, the Indians amassed 263 yards on the ground in 43 carries.

Businger added 24-of-39 passing for 183 yards and a TD. But he also was intercepted twice with Zane Goodrich and Levi Burkett coming up with the picks for the Tipton defense. McFadden was the leading receiver with six catches for 62 yards and the one TD.

Carter’s longest run of the night was 86 yards. While Carter accounted for most of Tipton’s offense, the Blue Devils had other contributors. Condict carried 11 times for 39 yards and a TD. Goodrich hauled in two Hoover passes for 65 yards and freshman Izayah Mahaney had three receptions for 24 yards.

Defensively, Tipton was led by sophomore linebacker Cole Hussey, who had eight solos, nine assists and two tackles for a loss. Condict, also a sophomore linebacker, recorded six solo tackles and five assists. Goodrich had six solo tackles and three assists to go with his interception, and he also recovered a fumble. Burkett had three solos and five assists to go with his interception.

The Blue Devils (2-1) host Lewis Cass (3-0) in a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup next Friday.