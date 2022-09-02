Eagles get good grade in character test

BY RICK TEVERBAUGH

Elwood Call-Leader

DALEVILLE — These are the times that try coaches’ souls.

For the second straight match, the Class 3A No.2-ranked Frankton volleyball team had to come out of an 1-2 hole and for the second straight time, it did that to remain unbeaten.

On Thursday, the test was against Daleville and in a hostile environment. But in a roller coaster ride so extreme it would be banned from most amusement parks, the Eagles triumphed, 25-17, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8.

Still, there were two points in the match that caused the most stress and two more that caused the most satisfaction.

In the opening set, the Eagles never trailed and at one point led 20-7. Holli Klettheimer had a big role in that surge, notching five kills. The Broncos did score 10 of the final 15 points, which wasn’t enough to win the set, but might have fueled what came next.

In the second set, the home team raced out to leads of 7-0 and 17-2. Trishell Johnson got hot at the net for Daleville, getting five aces and a block. When she rotated out of the front line, Marah McPhaul took over with a pair of blocks and two kills.

“I think the first set was too easy,” said Sperry. “Everything quit working. I told them I didn’t know what to do. Finally, I told them ‘I don’t care if you don’t win this set, but I want to see some character. I want to see what they are made of.”

She got the second and nearly the first.

The rally started innocently enough. A kill and a block by Adayna Key plus tips from Emma Sperry. Still, Daleville led 23-7. With Sperry serving, the Eagles scored 10 straight points. Klettheimer was at the heart of the attack, getting two kills, two tips and a block. Johnson’s kill for Daleville made the score 24-17.

But a service error by the Broncos made it 24-18 and handed the serve to Klettheimer. A couple of tips and three Daleville errors cut the once gargantuan deficit to 24-23. Finally, a service error ended the set.

So, it would seem now the Eagles would have some momentum for the third set. But it was the Broncos who bolted out of the game again with a 6-0 advantage. On Sperry’s serve, with kills by both Klettheimer and Makena Alexander, the lead was sliced to 6-5.

The set remained close at 11-10, until the home team scored 13 of the next 14 points. This time there was no huge comeback in store.

Down two sets to one, the discussion before the fourth set centered on two things.

“We talked about some mechanical things, like how we were going to handle our blocks better,” said Sperry. “But it also came back to character again.”

Even the fourth set had rough early sledding. Frankton trailed 4-1 and 10-5. But a kill by Key, followed by kills from Sperry, Klettheimer, and Sydney Duncan and it was 10-9. After a Daleville point, Sperry regained the serve after her own kill and the Eagles scored seven straight points. They led 21-16 and would not trail again the rest of the match.

Sperry had a word of caution for her team going into the fifth set, which is a race to just 15 points instead of 25. “I told them they could have a slow start. They said they understood that.”

Apparently, they did. After a 2-2 tie, Frankton went on an 8-2 spurt. Klettheimer, Key, Duncan and Addie Brobston provided big points at the net. Daleville got as close as 10-7 and 11-8. A Sperry kill gave the serve to Claire Duncan. She served an ace, and the final two points came on Daleville errors.

“I am super proud of the girls,” said Sperry. “Not that we don’t have a lot of things to clean up, but I just love this group. They fight and they play together.”