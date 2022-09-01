KOKOMO – Pollyanna Collins, 51, of Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on the 27th day of August 2022 at 3:43 a.m. She was born in Tipton on Oct. 17, 1970, to Robert and Rebecca (Disinger) Huffer who both preceded her in death.

Pollyanna enjoyed reading, learning, crafts and photography. She loved to cook and spent countless hours watching food shows to prefect her cooking. Many would say “she is the best cook.” Pollyanna cherished her family and friends, enjoying all the time they spent together. She also enjoyed sock monkeys, her dog Scout, and watching the Philadelphia Flyers ice hockey team.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelby Collins (Danny Widner Jr.) of Kokomo; two brothers, Robbie Huffer (Jamie) of Nevada, Ind. and David Gross of Tipton; and Susie Huffer, the mother who raised her, also survives.

Pollyanna also has 12 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her “bonus family,” “Mamma” Dawn Widner; “Grandma” Peggy Gruel; “Sister” Danielle Massey; “Grampy” Frank Widner; along with another nephew.

Pollyanna was loved by all for her huge heart and selflessness. She lived by the rule that “blood” does not determine “family.” She was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Moody.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Nevada Church of God of the Mountain Assembly, 88 E 625 North in Sharpsville. A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Hogue presiding.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Pollyanna’s family during their time of need. Online condolences may be made on her online obituary page at www.young-nichols.com

In lieu of flowers, Pollyanna’s family is asking for donations to a Go Fund Me account to offset funeral expenses. The Go Fund Me link can be found on her online obituary at www.young-nichols.com