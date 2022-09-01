CAMERON, N.C. – Linda Sue Grishaw, age 73, of Cameron, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, with her family by her side.

Linda was born in Indiana on April 5, 1949, to Eileen Hunter Conaway and the late Henry Howard Conaway.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Grishaw; sons, Douglas Grishaw of Indiana, Wesley Grishaw of Virginia and Brian Grishaw of Cameron; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Conaway of Arizona.

Services will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.

The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.