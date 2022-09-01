ELWOOD – Lewis David Jones, age 80, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following a well-lived life.

He was born in Elwood on Aug. 8, 1942, to the late Lewis H. and Donna (Nash) Jones.

When he was a child, David spent four years in Africa with his parents who were missionaries. Following high school, David served our country in the United States Army spending time at Fort Bragg, N. C. and Fort Sill, Okla. He recently had the honor of giving his grandson, Nate, his first salute at his Airforce Commissioning Ceremony.

On June 6, 1964, he married the love of his life, Sherry (Sowash) Jones and they shared more than 58 years of marriage together. David retired from Chrysler in 2007 after 11 years of service and was a pipe-fitter throughout his 45 years of working.

David regularly attended Main Street Wesleyan Church in Elwood. Because of his love for his church, he used his God-given talent of woodworking to gift the church with kitchen cabinets when the new fellowship hall was built. His family was often recipients of his handmade gifts as well, which they will forever hold close to their hearts.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and gardening. David loved feeding the birds and was often known to be a jokester. David was a truly devoted family man. He had a servants heart, constantly putting others before self. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

David is survived by his wife, Sherry Jones; three daughters, Melanie Brannum, April (husband Steve) Long and Jennifer (husband Mark) Smith; nine grandchildren, Cherl (husband George) McPhearson, Derek (wife Ayla) Long, Nathaniel Long, Ryan Smith, Zachary Long, Blake Smith, Katelyn Brannum, Lynnae Long and Jenna Smith; three great-grandchildren, Braxton McPhearson, Bella McPhearson and Lincoln Long; a sister, Sally (husband Jim) Beckley; four brothers, Jim (wife Hilda) Jones, Tom (wife Cheryl) Jones, Bill (wife Tambi) Jones and Terry (wife Sandy) Jones; sister-in-law, Carol Dever; brother-in-law, Charles (wife June) Sowash; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis H. and Donna Jones.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood. A funeral service to honor and celebrate David’s life will be 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Tim Becker officiating.

Burial with military honors will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood following the funeral service.

Online condolences and memories may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com