ELWOOD – Kelly R. Seleyman, age 51, of rural Elwood, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born April 25, 1971, in Elwood, the daughter of Larry and Terrie (Bottoms) Sizelove. Kelly grew up in Frankton and was a 1989 graduate of Frankton High School. She worked for many years as a surgical tech at several area hospitals, including St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood, Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie and St. John’s Hospital in Anderson.

Kelly married Mark Seleyman on Oct. 20, 1994, and they shared nearly 28 years of marriage together.

Kelly proudly founded Willow Place Women’s Shelter in Anderson after much hard work and persistence. She remained a board member and dedicated to the mission of the shelter. She was a member of the New Purpose Ministries in Anderson and she had a tremendous faith in the Lord. Kelly always saw the best in people around her and never hesitated to help someone in need. She and Mark personally took in numerous homeless individuals through the years with Kelly’s passion of helping others. Kelly was considered “second mom” to most of her children’s friends. Kelly loved nothing more than hanging out at home on the farm, hosting Sunday family dinners and spending time with her beloved grandchildren who lovingly called her “Nonny.”

Mark and Kelly enjoyed traveling and were fortunate to have many memorable trips abroad together. Kelly will be remembered for someone who lived her life to the fullest and expressed an unwavering faith in everything she accomplished and overcame. She will never be forgotten.

Kelly’s family legacy includes her husband, Mark Seleyman of Elwood; four children, Austin (wife Ted) Preston of Anderson, Allie Seleyman of Elwood, Aaron Seleyman of Elwood and Abbi Seleyman of Elwood; brother, Kurt (wife Megan) Sizelove of Frankton; three grandchildren, Grayson, Harrison and Nickson Preston of Anderson; special uncle, Jeff (wife Donna) Sizelove; in-laws, Al and Doris Seleyman of Edgewood; sister-in-law, Michelle Haweit of Geist; and many more extended family members.

Kelly was preceded in death by both her parents; maternal grandparents, Joan and Danny Gardner; and paternal grandparents, Junior and Barb Sizelove.

A life celebration memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Darnell Williams officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the memorial service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Willow Place Shelter in Anderson through the funeral home.

