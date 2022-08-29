ALEXANDRIA – Twiligh J. (Ryall) Jacobs, 90, entered into rest on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, from Summit Health and Living, Summitville following an extended illness.

She was born in Elwood on Feb. 10, 1932, to John and Julia (McDermitt) Ryall and has lived most of her life in the Alexandria area. Down through the years, Twiligh has worked for Aladdin Industries, Alexandria Glove Factory, Haynes-Stellite and W.T.Grant Store, all formerly of Alexandria. She was a member of the Alexandria Eagles Auxiliary and the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars in Chicago.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca Sue Jacobs of Alexandria; four grandchildren, Tammy Ryan McDaniel, Rob Ryan, Dustin Jacobs and Derek Jacobs; several great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Jacobs of Alexandria; and other special family members, including, Danny (Tonya) Eden and Bonnie (Jay) Long, all of Alexandria, Mary Ann (Charlie) Hartwell of Summitville and their children who Twiligh considered her grandchildren also; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Jacobs in 1996; a son, Chris Jacobs; daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Terry Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Allison Ryan and Jake Ryan; significant other and companion, George Eden; half-brother, Homer Lewellen; and three half-sisters, Ada Mae Whittaker, Violet Varinella and Gardland Passwater.

Cremation has taken place.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Park View Cemetery, 1101 S. Park Ave. in Alexandria, with Mike Owens officiating.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Twiligh’s care and service arrangements.

