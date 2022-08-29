ALEXANDRIA – The Rev. Raymond Ray Garrett went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 25, 2022, while resting at home. He was 90 years old.

Raymond was born in Elgin, Tenn., on May 18, 1932, to Jeff and Lola (Shumaker) Garrett. He met the Lord at Honey Creek United Baptist Church in 1948 which started a 72-year mission to lead the lost to Christ.

He met the love of his life, Elsie Marie Byrd in 1949 and then married her on March 11, 1950.

He was called to preach in 1961 and was ordained in the Missionary Baptist Church on July 14, 1962.

They raised five beautiful girls in church while Raymond founded three churches and pastored six churches throughout Tennessee and Indiana.

His life was blessed by 14 grandkids, 33 great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids.

His wife Elsie passed away in 2003. He married Beulah Flatford in 2006 and spent 15 years with her until she passed in 2021. Raymond retired from Chevrolet, formerly of Muncie, in 1983 after 30 years of employment. He had also worked on the grounds crew at Park View Cemetery.

In 2013, Raymond received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Governor Mike Pence.

He will be missed by his daughters, Pam Edds, Etta Terry, Barb Prince and Della Youkey; his grandkids, great grandkids and great-great-grandkids; a sister, Ruth Potter; and his brothers Steve Garrett, Freddy Garrett and Caldwell Garrett.

He joins his parents, Jeff and Lola Garrett; wife, Elsie Garrett; wife, Beulah Garrett; a daughter Kay Evans; a son-in-law; and six brothers and sisters in Heaven.

Services honoring the Rev. Raymond’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in the Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria. The Rev. Chris Sewell will officiate.

The Garrett family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the Freedom United Baptist Church to be donated to men picking up the mantle and carrying on God’s word.

Online condolences may be made at owensmemorialservices.com