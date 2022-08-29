ALEXANDRIA – Larry W. Nelson, 79, entered in to peace and rest on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1943, in Shirley, Ind., to Clyde and Edith (Fahl) Nelson and has lived in Alexandria for most of his lifetime. Larry was a graduate of Alexandria High School – Class of 1961. He served his country in the United States Army in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He retired from Delco-Remy in 1999 after 36 years of employment.

He was a member of Frankton Masonic Lodge #607.

Survivors include his wife, Susan (Leach) Nelson who he married March 8, 1964; two sons, Darren Nelson of Delphi and Shawn Nelson of Summitville; a daughter, Robin Armstrong of Chesterfield; six grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita Wadman of Greenfield and Jane Ice of Summitville; and several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd Edwards, Dean Nelson and Ralph Nelson; and sisters, Annis Jones, Esther McCallister, Donna Andrick, Frances Parnell, Barbara Summers-Kreps.

Services honoring Larry’s life and legacy will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria, with the Rev. John Bill Maddox officiating. The United States Army and the Elwood VFW #5782 will render military honors following the service. The Frankton Masonic Lodge will conduct a memorial service at 5:45 pm Wednesday in the funeral home. The Nelson family will receive friends after 4 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. Cremation will take place with private interment in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation with envelopes available at the funeral home.

