Keith Leininger, 76, of rural Tipton County, passed away at home on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

He was born in Elwood on April 29, 1946, to Glenn and Mary (Weismiller) Leininger. Keith married Rita Molden on March 10, 1968, and they enjoyed 54 years together. Keith had previously lived in Windfall for 35 years.

He retired in 2001 from Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo as a supervisor at the Kokomo Transmission Plant after 37 years of service. Keith was also a farmer and had served in the Indiana National Guard for six years. He was a 1964 graduate of Windfall High School.

He was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tipton. Keith and Rita enjoyed watching different sporting activities, especially when their grandchildren were playing. To Keith, his grandkids were his world!

Survivors besides his wife, Rita include their two sons, Brian Leininger and wife Faith of Greenwood and Jason Leininger and wife Shelly of Windfall; one brother, William “Bill” Leininger of Atlanta; and one sister, Judy Fakes and husband Larry of Tipton. Keith’s grandchildren are Colten, Kinsey Smith and husband Addison, Marlena, Ava, Caden, Karley and Cooper.

Funeral services for Keith will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1385 S. St. Rd. 19, in Tipton, with the Rev. Dr. Robb Roloff presiding. Visitation will also be on Wednesday at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be left on Keith's obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial donations in Keith’s honor may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church for either the food pantry or its social services program.