Trojans go 3-0 at 4-team Southern Wells Invite

PINETO — Tri-Central’s varsity volleyball team swept its way to winning the four-team Southern Wells Invitational here on Saturday. The Trojans whipped Hamilton 25-6, 25-5, downed Tri 25-6, 25-20 and upended the host Raiders 25-16, 25-12 and left with a 5-2 overall record.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy and focus,” TC coach Haley Farris said. “We began to make a few errors in the second match but overall, strong day for the Lady Trojans led by the efforts from (Megan) Conner, (Gracie) Grimes, (Elaynna) Young, and (Kiley) Kinney.”

Young and Grimes each totaled 13 kills on the day, with Young also contributing five blocks, 16 digs, nine serve receptions and four service aces. Allie Younce had eight kills, four blocks and four aces. Conner finished with 26 assists, 18 digs and six aces, while Grimes had 15 assists and 12 digs. Kinney had team-highs of 26 digs and 20 serve receptions.

The Trojans are back in action Tuesday when they host Clinton Prairie in a Hoosier Heartland Conference matchup. They will then host Peru on Wednesday and travel to Lapel on Thursday.