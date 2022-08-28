Tri-Central shuts out Wes-Del 34-0

SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s varsity football team made an about face as the Trojans rebounded from a 48-7 season-opening loss at Madison-Grant with a 34-0 spanking of Wes-Del in Friday’s home opener.

“We were a totally different team,” Tri-Central coach Shane Arnold said. “I knew we would be after the week of practice we had. We had an intense week of practice, and the seniors did a great job of leading the rest of the team. Last week we got rattled, so we made this week like boot camp and the kids responded.

“Last week was the first time some of our players saw their first varsity action, plus we made some coaching changes in the offseason and we were still adjusting. We got beat up, but this week we settled in. We were the aggressors which is good. I thought we dominated the trenches and dictated pace of the game. That’s big for us.”

Offensive linemen Paul Henry, Jaaron Helmerick, Tate Strebin, Patrick Kinney, and Conner Gunlite, along with tight ends Izzy Fowler and Wyatt Taylor and flanker Aren Hoback, opened running lanes for Daetyn Horn (15 carries, 122 yards and two touchdowns), Gabe Fowler (14 rushes for 96 yards and two TDs), Felix Perez (nine carries for 38 yards), and Jimmy Rincon (three rushes for 25 yards and a touchdown).

“They all did a great job,” Arnold said. “Wes-Del opened with seven in the box. We started off with a pass play that we nearly completed and then we went to our ‘muscle’ formation, which put them in a tight spot. Conner Calloway came in as our extra lineman. He’s new to our school this year, but he’s really picked up our stuff. He also had a good night on the defensive line, though his stats don’t show it. He often drew double teams which let the other guys stay clean and make plays.”

The Trojans’ ground game worked well enough, and the defense was dominant enough that Perez attempted just three passes – all incomplete – for the entire game.

Gabe Fowler’s 11-yard run and John Jimenez-Vazquez PAT gave the Trojans a 7-0 lead at the 11:23 mark of the second quarter. Jimenez-Vazquez converted four of five PATs on the night. Horn’s 16-yard TD jaunt with 4:16 remaining in the first half extended the lead to 14-0, which is where it stood at halftime.

Horn’s second touchdown came on a two-yard run with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter and TC’s lead grew to 21-0. Fowler ran in from the 3 for his second TD, which came with 6:01 left to play in the game and upped the lead to 27-0. Rincon rounded out the scoring with a nine-yard run with 2:40 remaining in the game.

The Trojans defense had four sacks, three tackles for a loss and forced two turnovers. Gunlite led TC with 10 tackles. Gabe Fowler followed with nine tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss, while Hunter Gray added eight tackles, a QB sack and two tackles for a loss. Gatlin Hinkle also had eight tackles and Perez recorded six tackles. Kaleb Hurt had the interceptions, while Kinney recovered a fumble forced by Fowler.

Tri-Central (1-1) opens up Hoosier Heartland Conference play at Sheridan this Friday.