Tipton volleyball loses to Madison-Grant

After starting the season with four straight victories, the Tipton High School volleyball team has dropped three straight closely contested matches. The Blue Devils’ latest loss was a 3-1 setback to Madison-Grant in Thursday’s home opener.

The Argylls won the first set 25-22. Tipton came back to take the second set 25-16 but M-G eked out a 26-24 victory in the third set and followed that by winning the fourth set 25-20.

Tipton senior Ashlee Schram was a force at the net recording 12 kills and nine blocks. Keliah Smith led the Blue Devils with 14 kills and recorded 14 digs. Brielle Hoycus had eight kills and two blocks, while Cearrah Cooper chipped in five kills and two blocks. Cooper also had 28 serve receptions and 14 digs. Rebekah Ankrum finished with three kills, six blocks and two service aces. Senior setter Malia Gillam had 36 assists, three blocks and 12 digs. Sophomore libero Lacey Bitner had 23 digs and 14 serve receptions, and Taylor Conaway had 10 serve receptions.

The Blue Devils (4-3) will try to end snap their three-match losing streak on Wednesday when they host Lapel. Tipton will then play at Taylor on Thursday and in the Wes-Del Invitational on Saturday.