THS runners turn in season-best performances; Smith leads Frankton runners

UPLAND — The Tipton High School cross country runners turned in strong performances at Saturday’s Taylor University sponsored meet. Seven of the eight Blue Devil runners that participated turned in season-best times and five of those season-best times also were personal-bests.

Frankton, meanwhile, had just five runners – two in the boys race and three in the girls race – compete on the day.

The Blue Devils fielded a complete boys squad and were led by senior Evan Long, who placed eighth overall and paced Tipton to a 10th-place team finish. Long’s time of 16:46 was his best of the season. Zionsville’s Matthew Helton won the race with a time of 15:59.

The Eagles had six of the top seven finishers and seven of the top 11 to dominate the field and finish with 19 points. Fort Wayne Concordia was a distant second with 76 points, while Northview was third with 91 points. Rounding out the team scores were Maconaquah 184, Norwell 185, Marion 194, Yorktown 199, Eastbrook 227, Madison 229, Tipton 255, Twin Lakes 288, Western 301, South Adams 323 and Mississinewa 381.

Freshman Noah Walker was the next Blue Devil to cross the finish line after Long. He placed 53rd with a PR of 18:24. Alex Ryker and Jaxsen Muncie also turned in PRs while placing 103rd (19:33) and 105th (19:36) respectively. Eric Grimes finished 127th (20:29), Carter Marschke 154th (21:50) and Cayden Reily 174th (23:18). Those were personal-best times for Marschke and Reily.

Hunter Smith placed 17th (17:05) and Thaiden Alexander 104th (19:33) for Frankton.

GIRLS RACE

Frankton’s Chelsea Newton placed 102nd (26:33), Emma Sheward 105th (27:23) and Macie Shepard 113th (29:14). Tipton’s Lilly Boyer was 104th with a season-best time of 27:17.

Ft. Wayne Concordia won the girls meet with a score of 34 points. Northview edged Zionsville 60-66 for second place.