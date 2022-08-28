Blue Devils blitz Panthers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By MICHELLE GARMON

ELWOOD — Tipton had too many weapons for Elwood as the Blue Devils rolled to a 69-14 victory over the Panthers here on Friday night.

Senior Eli Carter set the stage by returning the opening kickoff 78 yards for a Tipton touchdown just 14 seconds into the contest. Dakota Foerg then kicked the first of nine PATs on the night for a 7-0 Blue Devil lead. That was the first of four touchdowns scored by Carter, as he also had a pair of rushing TDs and a receiving touchdown. He finished the game with seven carries for 112 yards and three catches for an additional 64 yards.

Quarterback Vince Hoover threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown. Zane Goodrich had a TD reception, while Calvin Condict, Sutter Griffin, Chase Hussey, and Dallas Capshaw had a rushing touchdown each.

“We needed something positive to happen,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “Last week (a 14-13 loss to Frankton) was a train wreck across the board. We needed something positive to happen early and return the opening kickoff for a touchdown kind of gets your mojo back a little bit and you start feeling good about yourselves.

“I was proud of the kids. We challenged them this week. We got after them a little bit. The key word all week was ‘respond.’ Obviously, we didn’t like how things went last Friday, so how are we going to respond. I think for the most part we were pretty positive. I thought we coached hard, we played hard, we played with some emotion tonight, made drastic improvements in some places and we’re going to have to continue to do that all year long.”

Clayton Henderson’s fumble recovery on Elwood’s first possession gave the ball back to the Blue Devils at the Panther 41. Freshman Izayah Maney turned a jet sweep into a 19-yard gain and Condict’s 19-yard run set the Blue Devils up with a first-and-goal a the 5. Hoover powered his way into the end zone from there to cap the six-play drive and extend Tipton’s lead to 14-0 with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter.

The Blue Devil defense forced a three-and-out and Tipton got the ball back at its own 36. It took just seven plays to march 64 yards. Hoover completed 3 of 4 passes for 40 yards. Back-to-back receptions of 20 and 14 yards by Mahaney and Landon Spidel set Tipton up with first-and-goal at the 5. Carter got the ensuing handoff and ran into the end zone and the lead was 21-0 with 1:26 still left to play in the opening quarter.

After the defense forced another three-and-out, the Blue Devils took over at their own 49. Carter scampered 26 yards and Oliver Conaway hauled in a 14-yard pass from Hoover. Three plays later, Condict ran in from the 1 and the lead was 28-0 at the 9:10 mark of the second quarter.

Jay Mullins’ three carries for 20 yards on Elwood’s first three plays of the game gave the Panthers a first down. Quarterback Owen Huff’s 15-yard run on the Panthers’ first play of their fourth possession was their second first down. But the next three plays gained just three yards. Elwood went for it on fourth down and Huff’s pass was nearly intercepted by Tipton linebacker Levi Burkett. As it was, Tipton took over on downs at the Elwood 36.

Tipton turned the ball over on downs on its next possession. The Panthers needed just two plays to score their first touchdown of the season. Huff ran for six yards before dropping back and finding a wide-open Caleb La Mar, who raced to the end zone on his way to a 74-yard TD reception. Marius Schoedler’s PAT kick cut Tipton’s lead to 28-7 with 3:56 remaining in the first half.

That was enough time for the Blue Devils to tack on three more touchdowns before halftime. Hoover threw a quick pass to Carter, who took off sprinting down the Tipton sideline 55 yards to complete the one-play scoring drive and upping the lead to 35-7. Elisha Carver’s recovery of a Panther fumble set up a one-play scoring drive as Hoover connected with an open Goodrich and the lead bloomed to 42-7.

Tipton pinned Elwood back deep in its own territory and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back at the Panther 36 with 1:21 remaining in the half. Carter broke loose for a 23-yard gain and Griffin followed with a 12-yard run before scoring from the one with :36.3 remaining. Tipton took a 49-7 lead into halftime and the entire second half was played with a running clock.

“I think our offense improved a lot (from last week’s 56-0 loss to Shenandoah),” Elwood coach Michael Karn said. “The first half we were able to move the ball. Obviously, we put points on the board in the first half. We would move forward and then fumble, move forward and get a penalty, move forward and make some kind of mental mistake. We are not in a position where we can afford to make those kinds of mental mistakes and overcome them.”

The Blue Devil starters played the first defensive and offensive possessions of the second half. The defense forced a three-and-out, while the offense put seven more points on the board and needed just one play to do so. Carter took a pitch left and zig-zagged his way 51 yards for his fourth TD of the night to extend the lead to 56-7.

“He’s fast,” Karn said of Carter. “I don’t that we’ll see another back that fast the rest of the season.”

A dropped snap resulted in a blocked Elwood punt that allowed Tipton to get the ball back at the Panther 14. Two plays later, Hussey sprinted in from the 15 and the lead was 62-17. A 30-yard run by Hussey and Capshaw’s 22-yard completion to Jacob Smith set up Capshaw’s 1-yard QB keeper and Tipton’s lead was 69-7.

Elwood’s second touchdown came on a 76-yard run by La Mar and Schoedler had the PAT.

In addition to Carter’s output, Condict had six carries for 45 yards, Griffin three for 23 and Hussey two for 45. Hoover completed 9 of 15 passes for 160 yards and two TDs, while Capshaw was 1 of 2 for 22 yards. Mahaney had three catches for 36 yards.

As a team, the Panthers had 27 carries for 96 yards, with La Mar’s 76-yard TD run accounting for most of the yardage. Mullins had 18 yards on seven carries and had to leave the game in the second quarter and was unable to return. Huff had 10 yards in eight attempts. Luke Jones had a 12-yard run. Huff was 4 of 13 for 91 yards and a TD through the air. La Mar had two catches for 84 yards, including the 74-yard TC catch as he accounted for both Panther scores.

“At the end of the game, we were just kind of throwing people back there because through injuries and attrition we didn’t have anybody,” Elwood’s Karn said. “We had a receiver playing running back at the end. It is what it is, but not ideal. We came in here very unhealthy, had four or five kids injured. It didn’t get better tonight. We’ve got to get healthy or it’s going to be rough.”

The Blue Devils (1-1) travel to Twin Lakes on Friday, while Elwood (0-2) plays at Frankton.