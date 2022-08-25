Tipton girls, boys soccer teams sweep Delphi

DELPHI — The Tipton High School girls soccer team rolled to a second straight victory, while the Blue Devil boys picked up their first win of the season here on Tuesday night.

Junior Kaiya Money scored five goals and two assists to lead the Lady Blue Devils’ 9-0 rout over Delphi in a match that was called with 14:54 remaining because of the mercy rule. Tipton’s boys followed with a 4-1 win over the Oracles. Senior Dakota Foerg accounted for two goals.

Money was not the only Lady Blue Devil to score multiple goals as fellow junior Kyra Ley added two goals and an assist. Courtney Leap and Maddie Ringer had Tipton’s other two goals, while Sofia Carter, Ali Sottong and Alli Powell each had an assist.

Money got the scoring started early scoring her first goal just 5:16 into the match. She then assisted on Ley’s first goal which came with 28:36 remaining in the first half. A little more than five minutes later, Money had her second goal of the match with Carter picking up the assist. Leap’s goal came at the 16:46 mark of the first half, and Money got the hat trick by taking a pass from Sottong and sending the ball into the net with 10:45 left to play in the opening half. Tipton took a 5-0 lead into halftime.

Ringer scored less than five minutes into the second half. Money assisted on the goal. Money’s fourth and fifth goals of the match came with 26:48 and 25:05 on the clock. Ley and Powell had the assists on the two goals that pushed Tipton’s lead to 8-0. Ley’s second goal with 14:54 left on the clock made it 9-0 and the match ended.

For the second straight night Tipton keeper Hallie Wolfe had little to do as the Lady Devils possessed the ball on their offensive half of the field for at 90% of the match.

The Lady Devils (3-1) are not in action again until they host Western on Tuesday. It’s a welcome respite as Tipton played four matches in nine days to start the season.

The Tipton boys also have played four matches in eight days. But they did not get their first goal of the season until Sophomore Sam Humrichous found the back of the net three minutes into the game.

“Sam made a fantastic shot that curved around their goalie into the side of the net from outside the 18-yard line” Tipton coach Adam Tragesser said.

It took just two more minutes for the Blue Devils to get their second goal as Foerg drilled a shot from the left side. Delphi scored to cut Tipton’s lead to 2-1 with a little more than 30 minutes remaining In the first half. The Oracles goal came on a hard shot that ricocheted off a Tipton defender.

With 11 minutes remaining in the first half, Foerg returned the favor as let loose with a hard shot that bounced off a defender and into the net and Tipton’s lead was 3-1. It remained that way at the half.

Hagen Wyman scored quickly to begin the second half. He lofted a shot from the top of the penalty box just 37 seconds into the second half and Tipton’s lead was 4-1.

“We were able to possess the ball for the majority of the second half,” Tragesser said. “We ended up having 13 shots on goal. Brogan Foerg had another solid performance in goal with 10 saves. Everyone on the team gave it their all tonight. Our defense of Daniel Hawkins, Christian Paradez-Lopez, Jason Creager and Rowan Maddox played strong, keeping Delphi’s offense in check.”

The Blue Devils (1-3) host Western tonight.