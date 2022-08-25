ANDERSON – John Thomas “Tom” Lee, age 83, of Anderson passed away Aug. 22, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community in Anderson.

Tom was born July 17, 1939, in Elwood to Robert and Catherine (Deaton) Lee. He from Frankton High School with the class of 1957. Tom attended Purdue University and graduated in 1962 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to work for Delco Remy for 30 years before retiring in 1991.

Tom married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Stoker, on Sept. 10, 1966.

Tom was a member of the Frankton Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shriners and a life-long member of the Frankton Christian Church.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife Beverly; a sister, Kathy Hobbs; three sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and life-long friends.

Along with is his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother-in-law; a niece; and several loving cousins.

Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, 305 E. Sigler St. in Frankton. Burial will follow the visitation on Thursday at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Tom’s name are suggested to any charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com