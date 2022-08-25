Huskies out dual Lady Devils in 4 sets

ARCADIA — One might expect two rivals to engage in a tough-as-nails, back-and-forth dual when they take to the volleyball court, and that’s what happened in Tuesday’s varsity matchup between two Hoosier Conference divisional rivals.

Nearly two hours after the match started, Hamilton Heights prevailed over Tipton in four sets, winning 25-20, 28-26, 21-25, 25-19. It was the second straight loss for the Blue Devils, who opened the season with four straight wins.

Senior Ashlee Schram had 14 kills and 10 blocks, including six solos, to lead Tipton’s net attack. Fellow senior Brielle Hoycus added 10 kills and three blocks. Junior Keliah Smith chipped in seven kills and two blocks, while senior Rebekah Ankrum contributed six kills and two blocks. Sophomore Cearrah Cooper had three blocks.

It was 6-foot freshman Macie Smith who provided most of the Huskies’ firepower at the net as she hammered 242 kills and finished with four blocks. She also served up two of Heights’ six aces on the night and recorded 23 digs and 17 good service receptions. Sophomore libero Kennedy Cherry was all over the court in the back row, as she had 35 digs and 28 serve receptions for the Huskies.

Junior Lauren Lewis and senior Kami Skiles laid down nine kills each, with Skiles recording three blocks and Lewis two. Junior Audrey Peterson and sophomore Emma Blanton added five kills each, with Blanton also coming up with four blocks.

It took the Blue Devils a little while to get going and the Huskies took advantage, jumping out to an early lead and keeping enough control of the set to win by five points. The second set was a back-and-forth match and a test of endurance as it not only went to overtime but had several long volleys before the Huskies came up with the two-point win to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Tipton did not experience a let down after coming up short in the thrilling second set. Instead, the Devils came out and grabbed a six-point lead, and even though the Huskies got to within a point or two, Tipton maintained enough control to finish out the set 25-21 and force a fourth set.

Heights took the early lead in the fourth set and though Tipton fought back to within a point on multiple occasions, the Lady Devils were unable to get over the hump and Heights went on to win the set 25-19 and the match 3-1.

In addition to her play at the net, Smith had 28 digs and 13 good serve receptions for Tipton. Sophomore libero Lacey Bitner led the Lady Devils with 29 digs and 22 serve receptions. Cooper had 13 digs and 16 service receptions. Senior setter Malia Gillam had 28 assists and 12 digs, and junior defensive specialist Taylor Conaway added eight digs and 12 serve receptions.

Smith’s big night for the Huskies did not just come at the net as the HH freshman also had 23 digs and 17 serve receptions. Setter Callie Thomas had 47 assists and 12 sigs and Katie Brown had 16 serve receptions. Thomas and Skiles are the Huskies’ lone seniors.

The Blue Devils are back on the court tonight as they host Madison-Grant in their home opener. JV game starts at 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow.