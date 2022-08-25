FRANKTON – Edward E. Mort, age 88, of Frankton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Elwood on Dec. 21, 1933, to the late Fredrick and Edith (Croy) Mort.

On June 24, 1960, he married Sonia (DeVaney) Mort and they shared 58 years of marriage together before she passed away on Nov. 27, 2018.

Ed proudly served his country in the US Army and the US Army National Guard. He retired from Delco Remy and was a member of the UAW #662.

Ed is survived by his son, Edward E. Mort II of Elwood; daughter, Tracy LaRussa of Frankton; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by his two brothers, Fred Mort and Bill Mort; and two sisters, Martha Holmquist and Beverly Dennis.

Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Ed and his wishes were to have private family graveside services in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Frankton Police Department.

