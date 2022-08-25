SUMMITVILLE – Dixie L. Hasty, 72, of Summitville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness while in the company of her loving family.

Dixie was born in Anderson on May 21, 1950, and was the daughter of Vern and Betty (Hall) Little Jr. On Jun. 5, 1974, she married Charles Hasty.

Dixie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Alexandria and the Eastern Star, Upland Chapter 411.

She had been a homemaker, a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy and she always enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed bowling and quilting with the ladies at church.

Left to carry on her legacy of love are her husband of 48 years, Charles Hasty; her children, Stacey (Larry) Head, Allen (Shelly) Hasty and Brian (Nena) Hasty; sisters, Carolyn (Danny Johnson) Keegan and Tammy (Marvin Peters) Bright; and a sister-in-law, Jodi Little. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Rutledge, Jamie Beane, Derek (Taylor) Beane, Madison (Noah) Drake, Cody Hasty and Reese Hasty and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jackie Mason; and a brother, Roger Little.

A service to celebrate Dixie’s life and faith will be on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Alexandria, 2107 S. Park Ave. in Alexandria with the Rev. Michael Deutsch officiating. Interment will follow in Forestville Cemetery in Summitville.

Visitation for Dixie will be Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. An Eastern Star Memorial Service will be at 7:30 p.m. to close the visitation time.

Dixie’s family would like to express their appreciation to Transitions Hospice Care, Fresenius Kidney Care and Hoosier Home Heath Care for their kindness and excellent care of Dixie.

Bud & Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for Dixie and to serve the Hasty family once again.

