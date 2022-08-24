Eagles offense too much for Trojans

BY RICK TEVERBAUGH

Elwood Call-Leader

FRANKTON – Frankton had too many weapons and Tri-Central gave up too many chances for those to be fired in Tuesday’s volleyball matchup.

The Eagles remained unbeaten after five matches, not having yet dropped so much as a set. Frankton won 25-15, 25-14 and 25-10.

Until the third set, Frankton never scored more than five consecutive points in the match, but the Trojans only four times scored as many as three in a row. Most of the time, the Eagles steadily pulled away.

The tipping point in the match might have been the second set where the Trojans had the serve, getting successive kills from Megan Conner and Allie Younce. But a well-placed tip by Makena Alexander started a 5-0 run by the home team. Frankton scored 10 of the final 14 points of that set.

Alexander had two ace serves in that run while Sydney Duncan had a block and a kill.

“We made too many silly errors, unforced errors and gave them free balls,” said first-year Tri-Central coach Haley Farris. “That’s a good team (Frankton) and they will take advantage of that.”

One thing that really got going for the Eagles as the match unfolded, was the quick offense and the ability of junior Holli Klettheimer to execute with kills at the net. She had three kills in the opening set and then four the second as Frankton took a firm grip on the match’s outcome.

“I think my ability to jump is what makes me effective,” said Klettheimer. “My father has worked with me on my jumping. Being able to jump quickly is as important as jumping high.”

Of course, the passing and sets need to be in line to set that up. “That’s one of the things we’re trying to get better at,” said Frankton coach Beth Sperry. “Holli had a good game tonight.”

In the third set, yet another weapon emerged from Frankton’s well-stocked arsenal. Senior Addie Brobston played a vital role in the team’s most dominant set. Adayna Key got the set in motion with a kill. Emma Sperry had a kill, Alivia Swisher an ace and Alexander added a block and a kill. Still the visitors trailed only 7-4.

But a Sperry kill handed the serve to Klettheimer, who proved her value away from the net by serving the next nine points.

Five of those points came on Trojan errors, but one came on an ace serve and three came on kills by Brobston, who used her court vision to find the gaps in the Tri-Central defense.

“She was having trouble early and we used a substitution, but when we put her back in she played very well,” said coach Sperry.

The Eagles next play on Thursday at Shenandoah before a Saturday tournament at Cowan.

The Trojans dropped to 2-2 and are still very much a work in progress.

“When I came in here, we had to learn so many fundamental things,” said Farris. “I’m not saying anything disparaging about the previous coaches. But when a Frankton coach comes over to me and says this team plays so much better than the past few years then it feels good.

“I’ve got a good group of girls. They work hard. I think the potential is there for us to beat everyone on our schedule. I really believe that. We just have to work toward that.”

Much of the offense at the net came from seniors Gracie Grimes and Allie Younce. Grimes finished with six kills, seven assists, nine digs, 10 good serve receptions and served an ace. Younce recorded five kills, two blocks and an ace. Conner had 11 assists. Kiley Kinney finished with nine digs and 17 serve receptions, and Elaynna Young had nine serve receptions.

Frankton plays at Shenandoah on Thursday, while the Trojans are idle until Saturday when they will play in the Southern Wells Invitational.

“Fortunately, we have three days of practice to get back in the gym and get to work before this weekend,” Faris said. “I am disappointed in tonight’s efforts, but I know my girls will get after it tomorrow.”

The Eagles entered Tuesday’s match, coming off a dominating win over Taylor, 25-9, 25-5, 25-8, at the Eagles Nest on Saturday. Klettheimer had 11 kills, while Key and Brobston hammered seven kills each. Sperry added six kills and Alexander five. Sperry also had 19 assists and six aces. Long had 16 assists and five aces, while Klettheimer served up four aces. Alivia Swisher had 10 digs, Sperry eight and Claire Duncan seven. Duncan also had six good serve receptions and Alexander five.