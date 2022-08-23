Lady Devils shut out Tri-Central 6-0

SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central had more seniors on its roster but Tipton had more matches under its belt when the two teams squared of in Monday’s varsity girls soccer match here. The Blue Devils’ match experienced proved to be more valuable as they shut out the Trojans 6-0.

The Blue Devils (2-1) must put Monday’s win behind them quickly as they travel to Delphi this afternoon for another match.

Tri-Central (0-1), meanwhile, has today to make adjustments from its season-opening loss to its county rival and get ready for Wednesday’s Hoosier Heartland Conference opener at Sheridan.

Junior Kaiya Money and senior Maddie Ringer scored two goals apiece for Tipton, while juniors Sofia Carter and Kyra Ley recorded the other two goals. Money now has eight goals on the season after recording six in Tipton’s season opening win over Lapel last Monday. The Lady Devils were shut out by Mount Vernon 7-0 last Thursday.

It took the Blue Devils awhile to find the back of the net as Money converted a goal with 25:21 remaining in the first half. Carter had the assist. Tipton needed more than 20 minutes to score again and then scored twice in the final 3:33 of the opening half. Money scored on a corner kick that ricocheted off a TC defender. Carter then scored with 1:58 left on the clock and the Lady Devils took a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Tipton scored quicker in the second half with a Money corner kick setting up the goal. Money’s kick was possessed by sophomore Ashlyn Nasser, who sent the ball to Ringer and Ringer sent it into the goal to extend the lead to 4-0 at the 32:36 mark. Ringer’s second goal came with 11:27 remaining in the match and Ley’s goal at the 5:59 mark capped off the scoring. Courtney Leap had the assist on Ley’s goal.

While Tri-Central has five seniors on its roster compared to two for Tipton, the Trojans lost two big pieces from last year’s HHC champions. Lily Stogdill ended her TC career with more than 1,000 career goals and Kaylee Beard had more than 1,000 career saves in goal. In comparison, the Blue Devils returned their keeper, Hallie Wolfe, and one of their top scorers in Money. But Tipton did lose five senior starters from its’ regional championship team of last year. All five seniors that graduated are now playing college sports. Meghan Moses and Roxie Foerg are playing soccer, while Ella Wolfe and Abbi Parker are playing basketball and Ceah Campbell is running track.