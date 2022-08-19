Frankton tops Tipton 14-13 in season opener

By MICHELLE GARMON

TIPTON — Frankton’s defensive line dominated the trenches and help propel the Eagles to a 14-13 season-opening victory over Tipton here on Friday night.

Blue Devil coach Aaron Tolle was straight to the point following the game, saying: “Very, very few positives to take out of our performance tonight. We got behind, which was probably the worst thing that could happen. Playing a lot of young kids, we needed something positive to build some confidence, and we got the exact opposite and were battling upfield all night. To be honest, we got physically whipped the majority of the game. We didn’t deserve to win that ball game.

“I think they’re good up front. Their defensive front four I was really impressed with, but I think we were equally poor on the offensive line. If that doesn’t get better, it’s going to be a long year.”

While Tolle was far from pleased with the performance of the Blue Devils, Frankton coach Mark Luzadder was all smiles after the game.

“We came into it, feeding or guys we are a much better football program than what people respect us as,” the second-year Eagle coach said. “We started to grow last year, and we’ve been having good practices. Last week was a horrible week because we don’t game plan for Yorktown (scrimmage). We had a lot of miscues, but once we started game-planning for Tipton, I felt like we were on the right track.

“We knew if we could somehow coral (Eli) Carter, we had a chance to win. I think we did that. He’s an amazing running back, he’ be good at any level, and we knew we had to stop him tonight, and we did that.”

Carter finished his night with 16 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our whole defense played well,” coach Luzadder said. “Getting pressure on (Tipton quarterback Vince Hoover was important.”

Hoover was sacked five times and under pressure most of the game, completing just 9 of 16 passes for 44 yards. He also was intercepted twice.

Junior Bubba Nunley set the tone for the Eagles in the first quarter with a 32-yard pick six. Colson Falink’s PAT put the Eagles up 7-0 at the 6:32 mark. The Blue Devils answered as Eli Carter returned the kickoff 30 yards and then capped off a three-play, 60-yard drive with a 51-yard run up the middle. Dakota Foerg’s PAT evened the score at 7-all with 4:50 remaining in the opening quarter.

Carter played an instrumental role in a 64-yard drive that gave Tipton a 13-7 lead. He lined up in the wildcat, took the snap, rolled right, and threw the ball down the field to an open Landon Spidel, who hauled in the pass for a 39-yard gain. Carter later scored on an eight-yard run at the 10:25 mark of the second quarter. The drive came after senior Sam Cline recovered an Eagle fumble.

The Eagles put together a drive at the end of the first half with Brady Carmack hauling in Gage Rastetter’s pass along the Tipton sideline and running the final 10 yards into the end zone for a 42-yard scoring strike. Falink, who had missed a 42-yard field goal attempt earlier in the second quarter, converted the PAT and the Eagles took a 14-13 lead into halftime.

The second half turned into a defensive battle. The Eagles shut down Carter, holding him to a negative 8 yards rushing on six carries in the second half. Nunley came up with a red zone interception and returned it to the Tipton 44 to end a Blue Devil scoring threat in the third quarter.

Rastetter had a 35-yard TD run negated by a personal foul penalty in the third quarter. But the Eagles managed to work the clock with Crew Farrell and freshman Nate Luzadder picking up critical first downs, including on Frankton’s last offensive possession that allowed the Eagles to run the clock down to :19.7 seconds left before punting the ball and leaving the Blue Devils the length of the field to drive with no timeouts.

“Last year, every time something would happen – a bad penalty or a fumble – we’d drop our heads and fall apart,” coach Luzzader said. “We’ve been beating it into them, you ‘ve got to fight through that and I thought we did. We made a lot of mistakes tonight, a lot of mistakes but we got through it and got the win. That’s what we keep trying to sell these kids – just find a way to win. Don’t feel sorry for yourself, find a way to win. That’s what we did.”

In addition to the 74 yards rushing, Carter also caught six passes for 30 yards and had the 39-yard completion. Spidel’s 39-yard reception was the biggest of the night for Tipton.

One of Tipton’s positives was the play of its defense which allowed just the one touchdown.

“We gave up a pick-six and a go ‘Hail Mary’ at the end of the first half where we were there but just didn’t make the play,” Tolle said. “We’d bend but we didn’t break. It certainly wasn’t the fault of the defense. They played good enough to win, they battled a lot of adversity and played hard. We’ve just got to do better on offense.”

For the Eagles, Rastetter was 5 of 11 for 92 yards and a touchdown. Farrell finished with 14 carries for 68 yards and Luzadder had 53 yards on 14 carries. Carmack finished with three receptions for 85 yards and a TD.

The Blue Devils travel to Elwood next Friday, while the Eagles host Lapel.