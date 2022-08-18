William “Bill” and Leora “Joyce” Eastman

William ‘Bill’ Eastman, 75 and Leora “Joyce” Eastman, 77, of Florida are former Alexandria residents.

Bill died on Sept. 16, 2019, in Englewood, Fla. and Joyce died on Dec. 4, 2021, in Venice, Fla.

Bill was born in Alexandria on Feb. 4, 1942, and was the son of Fremont and Floy Mae (Stelter) Eastman. He was retired from General Motors and enjoyed going to car shows.

Joyce was born in Alexandria on Sept. 6, 1944, and was the daughter of Charles M and Nova M (Jones) Stokes-Wilson.

Bill and Joyce were married on Dec. 27, 1960.

Bill and Joyce were loving and caring parents and grandparents and always enjoyed spending time with their family.

Left to carry on their legacy of love are their children, Troy (Debbie) Eastman, Jeff (Vera) Eastman and Leora (Rick) Bogue; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

They were preceded in death by their parents, Charles M. and Nova Mae Stokes-Wilson and Fremont and Floy Mae (Stelter) Eastman.

A graveside service to inter their cremains will be on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for Bill and Joyce and serve the Eastman family.

