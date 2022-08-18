OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – Thelma M (Warren) Semon, 90 of Okeechobee, Fla. and former Alexandria resident, died on Aug. 12, 2022, after an extended illness in Okeechobee Health Care.

She was born in Summitville, Indiana on Mar. 22, 1932 and was the daughter of William and Grace (Corbin) Warren. On Mar. 11, 1948, she married Clifford B. (Junior) Semon Jr.

Thelma was a homemaker.

Survivors include a daughter, Gail Malston; daughter-in-law, Leah Semon; a sister, Betty Hudson; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford B. (Junior) Semon Jr., and her son, Dennis Semon.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Park Ave. Chapel in Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts be made to the American Heart Association, 113 N Council St., Muncie, IN 47305. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

