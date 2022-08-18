Stanley Joe Cherry passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 11, 2022, at the age of 78, surrounded by his loving family.

Stan was born on July 21, 1944, to Layton Cherry and Virginia Crail Tidler.

Stan attended and graduated from Jackson Central High School in Arcadia. He married the love of his life, Mary Katherine Chandler, on June 2, 1967, at the Walton House in Atlanta.

Stan worked for more than 40 years at Steel Parts Corporation in Tipton, retiring in 2006.

He and his wife enjoyed several years in Fort Myers, Fla., during the winter months.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and two of his brothers, Ronnie (Jenny) Cherry and Terry Cherry and his in-laws, Carl and Willie Mae Chandler.

He is survived by his wife, Katie and their two children, Kristina Cherry and Chad (Chanelle) Cherry; grandchildren, Alexis, Audrey and Chandler Cherry and Halie Nelson (Cole); a great-granddaughter, Kingsley Myer; his brother, Mike (Keita) Cherry, a sister-in-law, Princess Cherry; brother and sister-in-law, Rusty and Debbie Chandler; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church with Pastor Jody Brown.