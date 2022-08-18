Roxie B. Wright, age 89, of Marion and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Colonial Oaks Health Care in Marion.

She was born in Anderson on Dec. 21, 1932, to the late Tarquin Wright and Mildred (Clemans) Wright-Hall.

Roxie was the former owner and operator of the well known Roxie’s Airport Inn in Elwood for 11 years. She took great pride in running her restaurant and she loved socializing with all her dedicated customers. She was a true sponsor of the bowling team every year.

After selling the restaurant, Roxie was the office manager for Wick’s in Elwood for many years. She loved bird watching, especially hummingbirds, riding motorcycles, playing cards, and she adored her best friend and fur baby, “Baby,” who was always by her side.

Roxie is survived by her two daughters, Linda Stephens and Cathy Hopper; five grandchildren, Dennis Adkins, Benjamin Adkins, Tony Robertson, Austin Robertson and Kimberly Hudson; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cody, Joshua, Breanna, Dakota, Asher, Abbigail, Blake and Kadin; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Baby.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Gene Wright, Joyce Wright and Roger Wright.

Memorial visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 19, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., in Elwood. A private family inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Elwood.

