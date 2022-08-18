KEMPTON – Gregg D. Alexander, 56, of Kempton, left to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, knowing he was deeply loved by his family and friends, yet confident knowing there was something greater awaiting him.

Gregg was born on July 26, 1966, to Lloyd and Judy Alexander, who survive. He also had two sisters, Lisa Alexander and Lora Alexander. He married Joni (Hussey) Alexander on June 16, 1990 and they built a beautiful life together. They had three spectacular daughters, Kenzie Thyen, Kiersten Baugher and Karley Alexander. His three daughters then chose three amazing men to add to the family, Alex Thyen, Zack Baugher and Corby Hawn. Gregg’s first grandchild, Cooper Thyen, was born in May and Gregg was thrilled. Gregg is also survived by his in-laws, John and Judy Hussey, Joe Hussey and Rob and Jamie Hunter, a nephew; two nieces; and their spouses.

Gregg was a lifelong farmer on his family farm that had been passed down from generation to generation, which made him so proud. He enjoyed researching genealogy and keeping in touch with relatives.

Gregg was a lifetime member of Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church and was passionate about the church, his faith and the people that attended.

He was a 1984 graduate of Tipton High School and a 1986 graduate of Purdue Short Course. He was also a member of Tipton County Soil and Water Conservation District. Gregg served passionately on the Co-Alliance Board of Directors and enjoyed it immensely. His wit, his boisterous laughter and his ear-piercing whistle will be missed by all that loved him.

A celebration of Gregg’s life will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Rock Prairie Church, 421 Ash St., in Tipton, with the Rev. Melissa Litka presiding. Burial will follow in Kempton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church, 208 S. West St., Kempton, IN 46069 or Co-Alliance Board Scholarship Fund in the name of Gregg Alexander. All funds will be donated to deserving local high school seniors who are pursuing a career in agriculture. Please make checks payable to Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. Please write in the memo Attn: Board Scholarship – Gregg Alexender. Mail to Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc., Board Scholarship Fund – Gregg Alexander, 770 N. High School Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46214.