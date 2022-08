On the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2022, Diana passed away outside of Jefferson City, Miss.

Diana was born in Elwood, to John P. and Eleanor Jackson on Nov. 1, 1953. Diana was a genuinely kind person. She left a husband, Cecil Morris; two sons, Jacob and Jeremy; as well as many friends and relatives.

No formal services are planned at this time. Instead of flowers or gifts family encourages a charitable donation to Operation Homefront.