Delores A. Watson, age 83, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Rawlins House in Pendleton following an extended illness.

She was born in Elwood on March 21, 1939, to the late Norval and Wanda (Niccum) Coe.

Delores graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School. She worked most of her professional life in the health care field with Visiting Nurse and Riverview Hospital. She enjoyed caring for her family and she especially loved spending time with all of her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Delores is survived by her loving children, a son, Charles “Butch” (Altheia) Groover of Pendleton; four daughters, Brenda (Aaron) Alfrey and Loretta Thompson, both of Elwood, Debra Smith and Missy (Bill) Taylor, both of Frankton; a son, Charles Dowler of Ohio; 26 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ramona Sue Morrisett; brother, Carlos Ronald Coe; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her daughters, Emily Fry and Betty Groover; son, Eddie Dowler; siblings, Wanda Ethel Shafer, Barbara Jean Johnson, Perry Tom Coe, Charles Ralph Coe, Diane Lynn Christian and Rhonda Kay Kelly; son-in-law, Gary Smith; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be today, Aug. 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. today at the funeral home with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating and burial will follow in the Phlox Cemetery of New Hope.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association through the funeral home.

