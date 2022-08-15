WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. – Wilma Jean (Jent) Gustin, 73, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from her residence following an extended battle with heart disease.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1948, in Vico, Ken., to Jesse and Grace Jent. Wilma graduated from Frankton High School-Class of 1966.

She had worked as a nurse’s aide in area health care facilities and retired from Guide-Lamp in 2001.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard “Toby” Gustin (married Dec. 25, 1966); two sons, Jeffrey Gustin of Anderson and Bradley Gustin of Indianapolis; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jesse Jent, Dallas Jent and Arthur Jent; a sister, Thelma Warner; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Kathleen Garrett

Services honoring Wilma’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 16, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Gustin family will receive friends after 11 a.m. today prior to the service at the funeral home.

