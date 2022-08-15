Sue “Jeannien” Younce, age 91, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

She was born in New Castle, Ion Jan. 27, 1931, to the late Eddie and Louise (Brooks) Carter.

On July 31, 1954, she married Jerry M. Younce and they shared 61 years of marriage together.

Jeannien graduated from New Castle High School in 1949,. She retired from J. Lewis Small Company in Elwood after several years of service. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and listening to books on tape. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Jeannien is survived by three daughters, Jan Younce and Jama Younc,e both of Elwood and Jackie Hicks of Palm Springs, Calif.; son, Jim Younce of Austin, Texas; sister, Kathy Wade of Sleeper, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Jeannien is preceded in death by her sister, Carol Rust.

Jeannien’s wishes were to have visitation only Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood, IN, followed by cremation. Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Jeannien and the Younce family.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com