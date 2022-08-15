Rosina T. (Dane) Simms was born on Nov. 1, 1934, in Tipton, to her loving parents, father, Francis V. Dane and mother, Frances T. (Koors) Dane.

She passed peacefully at the age of 87 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Lake Forest, Calif.

Rosina attended Sisters of St. Joseph in Tipton, graduating from St. Joseph Academy in 1952.

Rosina married Orville Simms Jr. on April 24, 1954, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Tipton.

During Rosina’s early years she worked for Delco Electronics in Kokomo (1952-1971), St. Jude Hospital Volunteer in Fullerton, Calif. (1971-1981) and Wells Fargo Bank (1982-2011).

Rosina loved being with family and enjoyed traveling when she was able. She always cherished her four weeks in Indiana each year to be with her sisters and brothers. They were all within 20 miles of the Dane Family Farm. Every night was a card game at Aunt Betty’s. Plenty of food, love and laughter!

Rosina was a staunch Notre Dame fan and cherished the times she was able to attend, especially the USC and Notre Dame rivalry. Each year she would take a trip to Notre Dame, either with her sisters or with her sons and family. Spending time with Mother Mary at the Grotto was a must during game day. Many trips were made to Jerry and Terre’s in Northern California. A tradition was started a few years back of Saturday ND football games and Sunday night dinner at Larry and Gina’s home. A group chat was set up during the games that went from Fullerton to Rancho Mirage, Calif., Goodyear, Ariz., Kingman, Ariz., Santa Fe, N.M., Dallas, Texas and Tipton. Joyce Ann always got the wave going from Santa Fe!

Rosina is survived by her children, Jerry’s wife, Terre Simms, Larry (Gina) Simms and Dennis Simms; grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Simms, Amy Simms, Adam (Haley) Simms, Steven (Vanessa) Simms, Michael (Natalie) Simms and Eric Simms; great-grandchildren, Kearsten, Kylie, Kendra, Sydney, Sebastian, Teddy, Rosalyn, Quinn Jeri, Owen, Sterling and Penelope; sisters and brothers on the Simms side, Kay, Irene, Millie, Donnie and Tom and Art Simms. Rosina is survived by her friend and father of her sons,, Orville (Pamela) Simms and by numerous cherished nieces and nephews and family friends.

Rosina is proceeded in death by a son, Jerry; siblings, Joseph, Mary and Margaret, Henry, Bernard, Frances “Fran”, Christine, Elizabeth “Betty”, Clem and Carol.

Words that describe Rosia would be strong, determined and loving. Many people knew Rosina as Teddy, Mom, Mother, Rosina, Rosie, Rose, Mama and Nana.

A funeral mass for Rosina will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.