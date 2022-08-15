Pearl Louise Goble, age 87, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

She was born in Canton, Mo., on Jan. 17, 1935, to the late Elmer and Mary (James) Wickell. She married Virgil Leroy Goble Sr. and they shared 45 years of marriage until his passing on Sept. 24, 1998.

Pearl was a homemaker and a housewife.

Pearl is survived by three sons, Virgil Goble, Jr., George Goble, and Elmer Goble; a daughter, Joy Julian; 22 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Pearl was preceded in death by daughters, Carolyn Sue Shelton, Viola Norris and Viola Nail; seven sisters; and five brothers.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

Funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Keith Himelick officiating.