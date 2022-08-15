AVON – Kathleen E. Jackson, age 70, of Avon and formerly of Frankton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Evansville on Sept. 21, 1951 to Gordon Johnson and Dolly Ann (Dome) Johnson. On Sept. 5, 2003, she married Anthony Jackson and they shared 19 years of marriage together.

Kathleen was a homemaker.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Anthony Jackson of Avon; three sons, Bernie Page of Cabden, Ill., Bill Page of Evansville and Jonathon Page of Boonville; step-daughter, Heather Jackson of Whitetown; step-son, Scott Jackson of Russiaville; two sisters, Carolyn Schenk and Sue Cobb, both of Evansville; brother, Henry Johnson of Tuscon, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Johnson and her sister, Alice.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, 305 Sigler St. in Frankton.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com