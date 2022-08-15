ALEXANDRIA – John Paul Sterling, 64, entered into peace and rest on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

He was born in Blackford County on Aug. 30, 1957, to John Arthur and Mildred (Norton) Sterling and has lived in Alexandria most of his lifetime. He received his high school diploma from Alexandria-Monroe High School.

Survivors include his fiance, Nettie Stroup of Chambers; two daughters, Amanda Ellis of Alexandria and Regina Potter of Cyprus Inn, Tenn.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Tim Sterling of Elwood; three sisters, Linda Daugherty of Elwood, Candy Robinson of Anderson and Teresa Manning of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his father in 1992; his mother in 1994; a daughter, Tycha Jo Sterling in 1982; his sister, Tonia Cummings in 2007; and a brother, Richard Sterling in 2012.

Per Paul’s request, cremation has been chosen. Private disposition of Paul’s cremains will take place at the convenience of his family.

Paul’s cremation and service arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria.

