Darst Lewis Jacobs, 77, of Tipton, died at his residence on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. He was born in Tipton on Dec. 28, 1944, to Darst Lavon and Mary Esther (Good) Jacobs. Darst married D. Jean Sargent on March 27, 1965, she survives.

Darst was always very active. He worked for 20 years for the Elwood Publishing Company before his 24 year career with the Indiana State Highway Department, retiring in 2008. For the past several years he could be seen delivering orders throughout the area for McCormack Printing.

Darst was a 1963 Tipton High School Graduate. Often he could be found on the golf course striving for one more birdie. Darst had a 10 year period where he was active in the Tipton Little League and was the last member of the original “Table of Knowledge” at Faye’s Northside. For 22 years, Darst and Jean were members of Sheltie Rescue of Central Indiana.

Survivors include his wife, Jean; sons, Matt Jacobs and wife Dawn of Tipton and Adam Jacobs of Arab, Ala.; grandchildren, Mitch and Seth Jacobs; siblings, Judy Kleyla, Georgianna Jacobs and David Jacobs and wife Lucy; and sister-in-law Suzie Jacobs. He is also survived by a boatload of nieces and nephews.

Darst was preceded in death by his siblings and spouses, Patricia and Gene McCormack, Steve Jacobs, Mary Ellen and Tom Hussong.

No services are planned. Inurnment at Fairview Cemetery will occur at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072

