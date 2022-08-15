Betty Jean Summers, 85, of Tipton, died at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo.

She was born on June 5, 1937 in Bainbridge, Ohio, to Levi Roy and Tressie Carolyn (Penwell) BoBo. On April 16, 2012, she married Robert Summers and he preceded her in death on March 8, 2013.

Betty was a homemaker and also found time to babysit other children. Later in life she worked seasonally at Pioneer. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Auxiliary. Betty found time to garden and embroider and loved playing cards and the dice game “654.” She had a very special friend – her dog, Berkley.

Betty is survived by 13 children, Kim Owen of Tipton, Brenda McDowell and husband Charlie of Vinton, Ohio, Rick Whitesell and wife Marci of Tipton, Dee Pore of Tipton, Joni Ellis and husband Mark of Tipton, Dale Graves and wife Kathy of Tipton, Crissy Taylor and husband Frank of Athens, Ohio, Mary Wood of Ohio, Randall Rhoades and wife Robin of Windfall, Bobby Summers and wife Cindy of Kokomo, Denise Bloodgood of Windfall, Doug Summers of Windfall and Roxanne Summers of Windfall.

Betty is also survived by her siblings, Joan Bowen of Columbus, Ohio, Brenda Slawson and husband Gary of Columbus, Ohio, Kaye Duncan and husband Roy of London, Ohio, Junior BoBo of Indiana, Richard BoBo and wife Miriam of West Jefferson, Ohio and Larry BoBo of Mt. Sterling, Ohio; her 16 grandchildren, Brandy Arthur and husband Matt, Jim McDowell, Andrew Whitesell, Cassie Whitesell, Windy Jo Sullivan, Liberty Hancock and husband Donnie, Sommer Orr and husband Kevin, Annie Shaffer, Landis Graves, Dale Graves Jr., Brighten Graves, Anthony Byrd and wife Genny, Kylie Ellis, Ty Taylor, Katie Taylor and Sarah Toki; and several great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Sharon Mansfield, Mary Dotson, Barbara Lee BoBo, Florence Spangler, Virginia BoBo, Robert Moore, Tom BoBo, William Bobo, Bob BoBo, and Jim BoBo; a grandchild, Chad Whitesell; and a great-grandchild, Carley Long Braun.

Betty’s funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton with the Rev. Brian Cooper presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1p.m. until time of the service on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Tipton County Humane Society, P. .O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072.