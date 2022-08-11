ALEXANDRIA – Sally J. (Myers) Cuneo, 88, met her Savior face to face on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, surrounded by her family, from Northview Health and Living in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1933, in Anderson to William and Mildred (Briscoe) Myers and has lived in Alexandria since 1964.

Sally was a graduate of Anderson High School-Class of 1951. She had worked briefly for Delco-Remy, as a ward clerk at St. John’s Hospital, for the former Alexandria Glove Corporation and in the office of Cuneo Insurance.

She was a member of the former Alexandria First United Methodist Church and more recently a member of the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene and served on the church’s missions council. She was a former member of the Alexandria Lady Elks and the Kappa Delta Phi sorority.

Sally had participated in the community wide canvas for the Alexandria Community Center. Sally loved to have fun, shop, eat out and was an avid card player. She will be fondly remembered for her seasonal holiday display figures on the screened in corner porch of her home. Sally devoted herself to her family and was the #1 fan of her “grands” and “greats.”

Survivors are a son, Roger (Elayna) Cuneo of Alexandria; daughter, Jeralee (“Jinks”) Mathews of Alexandria; two grandsons, Brian (Malinda) Cuneo and Kurt Mathews; three granddaughters, Carrie Long (Jason McCord), Bethany (Andy) Sovern and Lindsey Cuneo (Ryan Brewer); great-grandchildren, Hunter Cuneo, Chloe Cuneo, Carson Cuneo, Avery Cuneo, Natalie Long, Ryan Long, Kendall Long, Carter Sovern, Bennett Sovern, Aubrey Sovern and Lainey June Brewer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Jerry Cuneo in 2003; brothers, James Myers and Charles Myers and great-grandson, Elliott Long.

Services honoring Sally’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene, 1401 S. Harrison St., with Pastor Aaron Chester officiating. Interment will follow in Anderson Memorial Park. The Cuneo family will receive friends after noon on Saturday in the church prior to the service.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria is honored to care for Sally and serve the Cuneo family.

The Cuneo family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers of Northview Health and Living for the compassionate care they gave Sally and her family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene or the Flower Fund of the Alexandria Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the services.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com.