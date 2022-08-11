Josefla “Josie” Dimas, age 88, of Elwood, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

Josie was born in Von Ormy, Texas, on Nov. 8, 1933, to the late Juan and Minerva (DeLoen) Casias.

On April 30, 1951, she married Jose Dimas and they shared 64 years of marriage together before his passing on Nov. 13, 2015.

Josie was a mother, homemaker and caregiver to her seven children. She enjoyed cooking, growing flowers, watching Mexican soap operas and the Price is Right, playing Mexican Bingo and listening to Christian music. Most of all she cherished quality time spent with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Josie is survived by her loving children that includes four sons, Jose Dimas, Miguel (Guadalupe) Dimas, Demetrio (Ida) Dimas, all of Elwood and Aljandro (Ida) Dimas of Texas; three daughters, Mary Lou Dimas and Maria (Ramiro) Gallegos, both of Elwood and Sally (Juan) Soto of Ft. Wayne; 33 grandchildren, Jose (wife Cheri) Dimas Jr., Martin Dimas, Hilda Dimas, Billy Dimas, Esli Dimas, Angelica (husband Andy) Vasquez, Michelle Blanco, Michael Dimas, Melissa (husband Andrew) Runyan, Juan A. (wife Debra) Soto, Jr., Carlos Soto, Jose Soto, Lisa (husband Oscar) Rios, Bobby J. (wife Valerie) Soto, Anna (husband Ed) Gallegos-Casas, Ramiro (wife Megan) Gallegos, Jr., Jesse (wife Danielle) Gallegos, Ramon Gallegos, Rolando Gallegos, Mario Gallegos, Luis (wife Bailey Green-) Gallegos and Alexis M. (husband Ty) Jones; 80 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Roman Casias of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Josie was preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Russell and a daughter-in-law, Hilda Dimas.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

Funeral service celebrating Josie’s life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Rev. Margaret E. Salas officiating.

Burial will follow at the Elwood Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com