ANDERSON – Jerry L. Heath, age 83, of Anderson, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

He was born in Frankton on Dec. 18, 1938, to the late Alva and Cleta (Jackley) Heath.

On Sept. 13, 1957, he married Lola (Hobbs) Heath and they shared 64 years of marriage together before her passing in 2021.

Jerry was a 1957 graduate of Frankton High School. He served the Town of Frankton for many years and worked on his family’s farm. Jerry was a member of the Frankton Christian Church and he was a huge Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, but he was a bigger fan of his hometown Frankton Eagles.

Jerry is survived by his son, David Heath of Anderson; two nieces, Susan (Terry) Pool and Andrea Kiehlmeier; and a nephew, Jeff Neese.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Heath; and sister, Karen Heath.

A funeral service celebrating Jerry’s life took place on Thursday, Aug. 11 , 2022, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating.

Burial will followed in K. OF P. & I. O. O. F. Cemetery in Frankton.

Memorial contributions to honor Jerry are suggested to the Frankton High School Athletic Department.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com