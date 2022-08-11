FAIRMOUNT – Dennis A. Wilson, age 73, of rural Fairmount, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at his home.

He was born Feb. 9, 1949, in Anderson, the son of Doyle and Jane (Stanley) Wilson.

Dennis graduated in 1967 from Fairmount High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

He married Anita J. Duncan on May 3, 1969, and they shared nearly 52 years of marriage together before her passing in 2021.

Dennis worked in maintenance for General Motors in Marion for 30 years and retired in 1999. He was a member of U.A.W. #977 in Marion and the National Rifle Association. Dennis was an avid gun collector and enthusiast and also enjoyed collecting Alladin Lamps.

He enjoyed spending time at home, caring for his property and mowing his yard.

Dennis formerly attended Solid Rock Church in Elwood and he was an avid supporter of LeSea Global Ministries. He formerly enjoyed fishing and was an excellent caregiver for his wife before her passing. Dennis missed Anita more than anything, but his family is comforted knowing they are now reunited in Heaven together.

Dennis’ family includes a son, Chadd A. Wilson of Marion; brother, Kevin (wife Rhonda) Cook of Pooler, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Andrea (husband Clint) Litaker of Elwood and Kitty (husband Tom) Beyless of Florida; and a brother-in-law, Richie (wife Janet) Duncan Jr. of Wisconsin.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anita Wilson; and an infant son, Timothy Wilson in 1969.

A graveside service celebrating Dennis’ life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Knox Chapel Cemetery in Grant County with Pastor Jeff Haill officiating, followed by burial in the cemetery.

Military honors will start the service by the U.S. Marines and the V.F.W. Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the LeSea Global Feed the Hungry Ministry.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.