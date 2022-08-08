TIPTON – Ruben C. Gutierrez, 64, of Tipton, was born Dec. 9, 1957, in San Angelo, Texas, to Pablo and Margarita Gutierrez Sr. and was the eldest of eight children. He passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Community East Hospital in Indianapolis.

Ruben graduated with the Class of 1975 from Tipton High School. Formerly of San Angelo, Texas and Indianapolis, he had spent several years in grocery retail before entering the Concierge Service industry in the early 90’s. After 20 years of service, he had retired from Frias Properties in Aspen, Colo. and returned to Tipton to help care for his mother.

Ruben enjoyed many simple things in life. He was a free spirit and had much love for his family and friends. He truly enjoyed having a good time and attending concerts, following The Grateful Dead, Steely Dan, Santana and other Classic Rock artists. He loved to travel to various locations aside his favorite spots in California and Jamaica.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Esmeralda and Jim Hudson of Kokomo, Mary Dunbar of Tipton, Pablo Gutierrez Jr. of Black Hawk, Colo., Nick Gutierrez of Tipton, Sandra Ann Gutierrez and life partner Darrin Thomas of Kokomo, Randy and Angie Gutierrez of Tipton and Scott Gutierrez of North Hollywood, Calif. He also has 12 nephews and nieces and 10 great-nephews and nieces.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Pablo Gutierrez Sr.; mother, Margarita Gutierrez; brother-in-law, Bill Dunbar; nephew, Joshua Phelps; and good friends, Kevin Hughes, Jim Mendenhall and John Cook.

Ruben’s funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will be next to his parents in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.