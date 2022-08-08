FRANKTON – Larry J Chubb, 67, of Frankton, had angels accompany him up to Heaven on Aug. 3, 2022 leaving behind his loving wife, Leigh Ann (Richardson) Chubb of 42 years.

Survivors also include his daughter, Jennifer Chubb; son, Jeremy Chubb; three grandkids; brothers, Max Chubb, Doug Chubb, Brent Chubb; a sister, Brenda Chubb; along with several nieces and nephews.

His dad, Herbert Chubb; mom, Jamie JoAnn Chubb; and a brother; Gary Chubb preceded him in death.

Larry had worked at Eberbach Motors in Anderson.

He volunteered as a Cub Scout leader, vice president of the PTA and was a baseball coach at the pee-wee league.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 9, 2022, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, 305 E. Sigler St. in Frankton. A service to honor and celebrate Larry’s life will follow visitation at 6 p.m today at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Lafayette Township Fire Department or Madison County Shriners through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com